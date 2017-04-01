Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am Posts: 16597 Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
onedon wrote:
Did Wrays father play for Castleford? Unusual name if not the same family.
There was a playmaker for Hunslet called Wray, but he was black. A chunky guy who also played for other clubs and was class about 10 years ago. It might have been Wraye though. Jermaine Wray/e? Somebody remind me.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am Posts: 1256 Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Stand-Offish wrote:
There was a playmaker for Hunslet called Wray, but he was black. A chunky guy who also played for other clubs and was class about 10 years ago. It might have been Wraye though. Jermaine Wray/e? Somebody remind me.
His last season was with London Skolars in 2013. Before that he'd played from 2009 to 2012 at Keighley. I seem to remember him coming off the bench and playing at hooker... always causing us problems.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.