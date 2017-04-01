Stand-Offish wrote: There was a playmaker for Hunslet called Wray, but he was black. A chunky guy who also played for other clubs and was class about 10 years ago.

It might have been Wraye though.

Jermaine Wray/e?

Somebody remind me.

His last season was with London Skolars in 2013. Before that he'd played from 2009 to 2012 at Keighley. I seem to remember him coming off the bench and playing at hooker... always causing us problems.