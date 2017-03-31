weighman wrote: Not entirely happy Jemmo , no LS but pleased about MT.

Can we read into the fact we have a half back on loan that Howden may be out for a while.



S-O should be pleased about a couple of the omissions .



COYD

Well, for me he has stuck Carr in for his goal kicking.I think that Sheriff epitomises Donny with his grit and determination, so I would not leave him out, particularly since he stood out versus Gloucester.So unless he is injured, that is a blunder.The fact is injuries aside, now is NOT the time to fanny about with the side. Hunslet are the most serious challenge in this league thus far.Got to agree that bringing in a D/R halfback can only be forced by Howden not being right.I told you so springs to mind. We are in bother without settled halfbacks.Playing an injured Howden was, and is, CRACKERS!Never mind, we still ought to have enough to sort out Hunslet.But p/ss up in a brewery springs to mind.COYD