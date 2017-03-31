WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 2:02 pm
Bet365 current odds;

Handicap betting ...

Dons - 8 10/11
Hunslet +8 10/11
Handicap Draw 16/1

Match betting ...

Dons 4/11
Hunslet 11/5
Draw 22/1

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 5:13 pm
weighman wrote:
Not entirely happy Jemmo , no LS but pleased about MT.
Can we read into the fact we have a half back on loan that Howden may be out for a while.

S-O should be pleased about a couple of the omissions .

COYD


Well, for me he has stuck Carr in for his goal kicking.
I think that Sheriff epitomises Donny with his grit and determination, so I would not leave him out, particularly since he stood out versus Gloucester.
So unless he is injured, that is a blunder.

The fact is injuries aside, now is NOT the time to fanny about with the side. Hunslet are the most serious challenge in this league thus far.

Got to agree that bringing in a D/R halfback can only be forced by Howden not being right.
I told you so springs to mind. We are in bother without settled halfbacks.
Playing an injured Howden was, and is, CRACKERS!

Never mind, we still ought to have enough to sort out Hunslet.
But p/ss up in a brewery springs to mind.
COYD
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 5:20 pm
Wanderer wrote:
Bet365 current odds;

Handicap betting ...

Dons - 8 10/11
Hunslet +8 10/11
Handicap Draw 16/1

Match betting ...

Dons 4/11
Hunslet 11/5
Draw 22/1


This seems like a serious mistake by the bookies. Dons -8 10/11 seems like a very good bet indeed.

I'd be giving Hunslet at least a 16 point start if I was pricing the game up at 10/11.

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 6:12 pm
Shock horror thornton in strange squad selection!!! I see there's no aizue, 1 week in and then 3 out shall we nickname him the tampon? (and yeah I would say it to his face lol)
