Stand-Offish wrote: Which brings us back to doh as the song says.

Dough actually.

Toronto are going to buy their way out of this division and have created a business structure that will allow them to fund up to 1.85 million pounds of salary.

Sorry, but we have to copy that or we ain't going up.

The more money you invest, the better your chance of success, but throwing money at a problem doesn't always guarantee success. Toronto have thrown money at it and it looks as though they are going to be successful.The days of building a team up from local youngsters have long gone. The teams who can afford to pay bigger wages will snap up your better players, and you end up back at square one.Think back to when Ellery Hanley got us out of this division - he wouldn't have taken the job on unless he knew he'd got a budget that would give him every chance of being successful. He quit as soon as he knew we wouldn't have a budget to compete at the higher level.We'll never know but it'd be interesting to see a table of budgets relative to league table finishing positions. I suspect the two would look very similar.