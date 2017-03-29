WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:15 pm
We have competition on Sunday from Doncaster race course, as well as racing they are running a family day with activities.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:24 pm
Double Movement wrote:
I agree with S/O and Moonshine - the Toronto game gives us the opportunity to keep things in our own hands.

Out of interest, Barrow are away to Toronto on 20th May.

As things stand at the moment, I don't think we're as good as Barrow and Toronto so unless we improve quite considerably I think our best chance of getting promoted is through the play-offs - but a lot can change between now and the end of the season.

Our job is to keep winning, and keep winning well as points difference could matter.

Which brings us back to doh as the song says.
Dough actually.
Toronto are going to buy their way out of this division and have created a business structure that will allow them to fund up to 1.85 million pounds of salary.
Sorry, but we have to copy that or we ain't going up.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 3:30 pm
Stand-Offish wrote:
Which brings us back to doh as the song says.
Dough actually.
Toronto are going to buy their way out of this division and have created a business structure that will allow them to fund up to 1.85 million pounds of salary.
Sorry, but we have to copy that or we ain't going up.


The more money you invest, the better your chance of success, but throwing money at a problem doesn't always guarantee success. Toronto have thrown money at it and it looks as though they are going to be successful.

The days of building a team up from local youngsters have long gone. The teams who can afford to pay bigger wages will snap up your better players, and you end up back at square one.

Think back to when Ellery Hanley got us out of this division - he wouldn't have taken the job on unless he knew he'd got a budget that would give him every chance of being successful. He quit as soon as he knew we wouldn't have a budget to compete at the higher level.

We'll never know but it'd be interesting to see a table of budgets relative to league table finishing positions. I suspect the two would look very similar.

Wed Mar 29, 2017 3:47 pm
Nobody from Ch1 or even the Championship can match that Toronto figure, Hull KR should be ok but I guess even they have not got that sort of money. We have what we have and are fortunate IMO to have the Club Doncaster wrap around. It may not suit everyone and the figures can be argued about (for the ones in the know) that they are 'challenging' enough. This 2017 squad will not have been cheap to put together I'm pretty sure of that.

Anyway it will all be ok when we turn the two favourites over at home. :WHISTLE:
