Double Movement wrote: I agree with S/O and Moonshine - the Toronto game gives us the opportunity to keep things in our own hands.



Out of interest, Barrow are away to Toronto on 20th May.



As things stand at the moment, I don't think we're as good as Barrow and Toronto so unless we improve quite considerably I think our best chance of getting promoted is through the play-offs - but a lot can change between now and the end of the season.



Our job is to keep winning, and keep winning well as points difference could matter.

Which brings us back to doh as the song says.Dough actually.Toronto are going to buy their way out of this division and have created a business structure that will allow them to fund up to 1.85 million pounds of salary.Sorry, but we have to copy that or we ain't going up.