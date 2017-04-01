WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:23 pm
rambull1967 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 9:47 pm
Posts: 204
Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers....fev by 8
Halifax vs Swinton Lions....fax by 16
Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs...hull by 20
Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls...bulls by 2
Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse ..........Rochdale by 4
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos....Sheffield by 6

BONUS crowd....... 1209

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:25 pm
zapperbull User avatar
Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 846
Location: Silsden
Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 26
Halifax vs Swinton Lions - Halifax by 6
Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs - Hull KR by 30
Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 24
Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse Olympique - Olympique by 16
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos- London by 18
Crowed size 1800
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club
