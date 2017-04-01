Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers....fev by 8

Halifax vs Swinton Lions....fax by 16

Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs...hull by 20

Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls...bulls by 2

Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse ..........Rochdale by 4

Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos....Sheffield by 6



BONUS crowd....... 1209