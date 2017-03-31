WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:38 am
daveyz999 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 28, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 1688
Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 20
Halifax vs Swinton Lions - Halifax by 7
Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs - Hull KR by 12
Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse Olympique - Frogs by 8
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos - London by 12

BONUS What will be the crowd at Bower Field for our game with Oldham this week? - 3250

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:47 am
Nelson User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 2:52 pm
Posts: 61
Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers, Fev by 22
Halifax vs Swinton Lions, Fax by 14
Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs, Hull by 20
Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls, Bulls by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse Olympique, Draw
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos, London by 6

Attendance 975

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:59 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 338
Location: Depends whose asking
Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers - Fev by 30
Halifax vs Swinton Lions - Draw
Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs - KR by 20
Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 12
Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse Olympique - Draw
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos - Laaardan by 16

BONUS 1234

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 1:37 pm
sir HaRoLd FaCey Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jul 18, 2010 6:42 pm
Posts: 333
Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 18
Halifax vs Swinton Lions - Halifax by 18
Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs - Hull KR by 20
Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 14
Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 8
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos - London by 10

BONUS What will be the crowd at Bower Field for our game with Oldham this week? - 2,016
FAX TIL I DIE
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beefy1, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, builditandtheycome, Bull Mania, Bulls4Champs, Bullsmad, Creedy Bull, eddievan, FarsleyBull, Fr13daY, jayb, josefw, Nothus, Old_Northern, RickyF1, Scarey71, sir HaRoLd FaCey, Stockwell & Smales and 206 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,545,5501,85775,8954,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
12-18
MANLY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
20-6
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  