Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 9:00 am
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3810
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers - Fev by 10
Halifax vs Swinton Lions - Bluesox by 8
Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs - HKR by 18
Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls - Bradford Bulls by 6
Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse Olympique - Rochdale by 4
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos - London by 6

BONUS What will be the crowd at Bower Field for our game with Oldham this week? 1901 (the 1 will be me)

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:31 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3056
Location: Bradford
Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 20
Halifax vs Swinton Lions - Halifax by 14
Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs - Hull KR by 22
Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 7
Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 12
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos - Sheffield by 8

Bonus: 1083

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:33 am
broadybull87 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2369
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 22
Halifax vs Swinton Lions - Halifax by 14
Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs - Hull KR by 24
Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 16
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos - Sheffield by 8

Bonus: 997
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:37 am
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6410
Location: LS9
Fev by 22
Fax by 16
KR by 26
Bulls by 14
Toulouse by 12
London by 26

BONUS: 1213
Favourite Brexit vote: Remain

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:46 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4355
Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers........ Fev by 20
Halifax vs Swinton Lions.............................. Fax by 14
Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs........................... Hull Kr by 22
Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls............ Bulls by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse Olympique...... Rochdale by 8
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos.............. London by 12

BONUS..................................................... 1333

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:56 am
DrFeelgood User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 525
Location: Rossendale
Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 24
Halifax vs Swinton Lions Fax by 12
Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs KR by 18
Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse Olympique Toulouse by 14
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos London by 8

Bonus: 1230
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  