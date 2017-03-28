WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:28 am
paulwalker71
Here we go guys and gals...

Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers
Halifax vs Swinton Lions
Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs
Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls
Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse Olympique
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos

BONUS What will be the crowd at Bower Field for our game with Oldham this week? 5 points for everyone who gets within 50 people either way.

All Sunday afternoon kick offs this week, so deadline is 1.00 pm on Sunday.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:49 am
Bullseye
Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers FEV BY 36
Halifax vs Swinton Lions FAX BY 28
Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs RERVERS BY 20
Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls BULLS BY 18
Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse Olympique TOULOUSE BY 6
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos LAAAAANDAN BY 12

Crowd - 1037
Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:30 pm
Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 20
Halifax vs Swinton Lions Fax by 16
Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs Hull KR by 18
Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 18
Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse Olympique Toulouse by 18
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos London by 6

BONUS What will be the crowd at Bower Field for our game with Oldham this week? 1100

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:23 pm
Fr13daY
Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 18
Halifax vs Swinton Lions Halifax by 2
Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs Hull by 20
Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 12
Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse Olympique Rochdale by 8
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos Sheffield by 12

BONUS What will be the crowd at Bower Field for our game with Oldham this week? 1850
Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:33 pm
charlie caroli
Dews v Fev.Fev by 16.
Halifax v Swinton. Fax by 14.
Hull KR v Batley.Hull by 18.
Oldham v Bradford. Bradford by 8.
Rochdale v Toulouse.Rochdale by 4.
Sheff v London. LONDON BY 6.



Bonus, crowd.2435.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:51 pm
Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 18
Halifax vs Swinton Lions Fax by 12
Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs KR by 20
Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 24
Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse Olympique Rochdale by 8
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos London by 26

BONUS: 1543

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 8

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:19 pm
FevGrinder
Dewsbury Rams vs Featherstone Rovers ............. Fev by 22
Halifax vs Swinton Lions ........................................... Fax by 16
Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs ....................................... KR by 14
Oldham Roughyeds vs Bradford Bulls ................... Bulls by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Toulouse Olympique ........... Toulouse by 12
Sheffield Eagles vs London Broncos ...................... London by 12

BONUS: ...... 1262

c}