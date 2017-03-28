SmokeyTA wrote: Even ignoring the idiotic nature of the current system and the practical issues it brings up, this fudge gives us the worst of both worlds. There isnt the 'simplicity' 'fairness' or 'excitement' people pretend P+R gives, and we dont have the long term planning and stability that franchising brings.

And yet, we pretend that the game is in rude health and that we want to help The French and North Americans grow the sport.It's utterly ridiculous.We have to either admit that we are a "northern" part time sport and leave other nations to look after themselves or, embrace some positive change.Having said that, if, in 5 years time, we end up with a "Super League" with 2 French clubs and 2 North American clubs, the logistics for all of its participants will be somewhat higher than they currently are and do we really trust the current hierarchy to get anything close to a decent TV deal for those clubs (and those in the Championship).