|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3807
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
However, if we seriously want to include the likes of Toulouse or Toronto in SL (eventually), it doesn't make sense for them to throw heaps of cash at the sport, gain promotion and then possibly be relegated the following season. IF we want them in SL, there has to be a return to some form of franchising.
There should have been room in the previous system to add "new" clubs "when they were ready" and expand the competition and realistically, in the Championship, there is only KR that are worthy of a place.
Bradford may come good again and Toulouse may be ready in a couple of years and maybe Toronto in 4/5 years, which would still only make a 16 club competition.
Also, under the current system, what would happen if Catalan finished 5th in the Middle 8's.
It may be very unlikely but, someone at Red Hall needs to think about it.
Agreed. And if catalan finish 5th they'll be starting 2018 in le championship. Unless London finished above them, in which case London stay down and catalan get out of jail.
It looks to me like we're heading for some sort of half way house between franchising and straight p/r.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:46 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6126
|
I can't think of another sport that fiddles with the league structure as much as RL does.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:46 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1035
Location: Aldershot, Hants
|
To be honest remembering back to last time I read the standards I think London have a dispensation just to play normal games there.
Truth be told pretty much all the expansion teams down south must have a dispensation if you read the rules.
I'm reasonably sure London would get a dispensation to play a million pound game but not to play in SL at Trailfinders.
Not something I'll lose much sleep over given the current state of the club both on and off the pitch.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:56 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4178
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Yet again, we have a governing body that just makes itself look stupid.
Nothing wrong with minimum criteria to play in the top flight and it should have been there all along so, why the hell did the system change only 2 seasons ago not set this out in clear and precise detail ?
Maybe, the thought of having Toulouse and Toronto in the top flight has caused them to have a re-think but, once again we look
like we dont know whaer we want to sport to be heading.
IF we want Franchising, then, do it properly.
Or, if we want promotion and relegation, based on results, then lets have that.
However, if we seriously want to include the likes of Toulouse or Toronto in SL (eventually), it doesn't make sense for them to throw heaps of cash at the sport, gain promotion and then possibly be relegated the following season. IF we want them in SL, there has to be a return to some form of franchising.
There should have been room in the previous system to add "new" clubs "when they were ready" and expand the competition and realistically, in the Championship, there is only KR that are worthy of a place.
Bradford may come good again and Toulouse may be ready in a couple of years and maybe Toronto in 4/5 years, which would still only make a 16 club competition.
Also, under the current system, what would happen if Catalan finished 5th in the Middle 8's.
It may be very unlikely but, someone at Red Hall needs to think about it.
I agree with almost everything you have written here. Promotion and relegation is not the optimum system for a game that wants to expand. Franchising -- with stadium criteria included -- is the only rational solution. Richard Lewis understood all that but the current crowd at Red Hall have ditched all his good ideas.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:22 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22226
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
IF we want Franchising, then, do it properly.
Or, if we want promotion and relegation, based on results, then lets have that.
.
Even ignoring the idiotic nature of the current system and the practical issues it brings up, this fudge gives us the worst of both worlds. There isnt the 'simplicity' 'fairness' or 'excitement' people pretend P+R gives, and we dont have the long term planning and stability that franchising brings.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:49 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006 4:45 pm
Posts: 311
Location: Desperation Island
|
This isn't a change in the goalposts as such is it - or at least not in terms of being done mid-season. Wakey have been talking all year about the minimum stadium standards so I assume it's been in place at least since pre-season, so no-one should be coming in blind.
|
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:55 pm
|
Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 33
Location: Keighley
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
Even ignoring the idiotic nature of the current system and the practical issues it brings up, this fudge gives us the worst of both worlds. There isnt the 'simplicity' 'fairness' or 'excitement' people pretend P+R gives, and we dont have the long term planning and stability that franchising brings.
Talk about excitement, People complain about too many meaningless fixtures at the end of the season as it is. Franchising with no form of promotion and relegation makes everything other than games involving title contenders completely irrelevant.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, Boyne, Brid B&W, knockersbumpMKII, ksm1701, Levrier, redeverready, roofaldo2, SmokeyTA, The Ghost of '99, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, wiganermike, wire-quin and 172 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
c}