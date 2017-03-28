wrencat1873 wrote:

However, if we seriously want to include the likes of Toulouse or Toronto in SL (eventually), it doesn't make sense for them to throw heaps of cash at the sport, gain promotion and then possibly be relegated the following season. IF we want them in SL, there has to be a return to some form of franchising.

There should have been room in the previous system to add "new" clubs "when they were ready" and expand the competition and realistically, in the Championship, there is only KR that are worthy of a place.

Bradford may come good again and Toulouse may be ready in a couple of years and maybe Toronto in 4/5 years, which would still only make a 16 club competition.

Also, under the current system, what would happen if Catalan finished 5th in the Middle 8's.

It may be very unlikely but, someone at Red Hall needs to think about it.