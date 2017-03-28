WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RFL move goalposts on middle 8s

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:33 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26351
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Copied from the Bradford board since it's relevant to many supporters of championship clubs and maybe some SL clubs too (cheers Duckman)


Surprised this hasn't been mentioned on other boards Although to be fair there is also the usual RFL get out clause to all this of dispensation as the rfl see fit, but you can see this causing certain SL and champ clubs pause for thought at least;

http://media.therfl.co.uk/docs/Section%20A2%20Minimum%20Standards_FINAL%20PDF.pdf

A2:5 For a Club to be eligible for promotion to the Super League or Championship (as applicable) for any Season its ground must meet the Facility Standards of the Super League or Championship (as applicable) or the Board must have granted a dispensation in accordance with A2:3 above by, in each case, the Friday of Round 23 of Super League/Championship in the previous Season (being 22 July 2016 for the 2017 Season). For the avoidance of doubt a dispensation may include an extension of time beyond the date above to complete any work necessary to meet the applicable Facility Standards.

A2:6 Any Championship Club(s) which qualify for the Super 8s Qualifiers but which are not eligible for promotion to the Super League (due to not meeting Facility Standards) shall be entitled to participate in the Super 8s Qualifiers but if, at the end of the Super 8s Qualifiers, any of the Club(s) are 5th or higher in the Qualifiers league: (a) they shall be deemed to have finished 6th (and 7th if there are 2 such Clubs and 8th if there are 3 such Clubs) for the purpose of determining which Clubs are promoted and/or play in the 4th v 5th Play Off Match; but (b) shall be considered to be the highest placed Championship Club(s) (in order of finishing position) for the purpose of determining distributions in the Championship for the following Season.

http://media.therfl.co.uk/docs/FACILITYSTANDARDS2016%20final%20PDF.pdf

Capacity
SL – MIN 5000
Champ – MIN 2000

Seats (permanent)
SL- MIN 2000
Champ – MIN 750

Security of tenure – 5yrs

So to sum up, if you are playing in the middle 8's and don't meet the ground standards of 5000 capacity and 2000 seats by July 2016 and you don't get dispensation from the RFL, you cant get promoted or even participate in the MPG as far as I can tell. Which current Champ clubs does that exclude from the middle 8 party?

edit, by my reckoning (quickly done via wiki so could easily be wrong :) ) half of the current championship are not eligible for the MPG without RFL dispensation;

London - only 3000 capacity
Swinton - only 3387 capacity
Oldham - only 1200 seats
Dewsbury - not enough seats
Toulouse - only 4000 capacity?
Sheffield - no 5 yr security of tenure

Plus FWIW Wakey may not meet the standards either on security of tenure alone at the moment having given notice to leave BV with no announced destination, but I suspect any current SL club would get dispensation and their situation appears very much in flux to say the least.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: RFL move goalposts on middle 8s

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:49 am
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1234
The whole "dispensation from the RFL" means that any club might still be eligible though.

I can imagine those with realistic aspirations for SL just have to tell the RFL that if they got promoted into SL they'd sought out an alternative venue and support it with an element of believable evidence, then they'd be ok.

Re: RFL move goalposts on middle 8s

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:59 am
mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3807
Done to death on the London forum for us anyhow.
Broncos would not be able to comply on seats or total capacity as we stand at the moment. Apparently and not confirmed we have an agreement in place, as in temporary planning permission, for a temporary stand should we need greater capacity, I am not sure even that would bring us up to 5k figure.
Ealing Trailfinders rugby yawnion, have openly stated that due to facilities even if they manage it in field they are not ready off field to go up a division and would possibly decline promotion.
Lack of enough basic toilet facilities at Trailfinders caused enough problems last year, they have since built a new toilet block.

I would check your figures re Dewsbury though, I know when fev offered wakey use of there ground it was suggested that Dewsbury actually was the preferred ground for them which suggests that dewsbury must reach criteria.

The wakey problem might just go away if someone with lots of money comes in and buys the rights of the club and move em, anyone want to put money on a certain Canadian fella putting up a couple of million and a certain Canadian team leapfrogging championship to play in SL as maybe the Toronto Trinity?

Re: RFL move goalposts on middle 8s

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:08 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1396
these standards have been in place for a number of years now, Dewsbury and Hunslet were denied places in super league for not meeting standards. its just that there has not been an issue with it as most promoted teams have met the standards comfortably. the likely hood again it that the sides who make the middle 8's will also meet the standards, or have alternative venues available to them if they get promoted.
now no disrespect to swinton, but if they did mange to gain promotion on the field, how can the RFl in all honestly promote a side to our elite completion, who have no ground of there own, have not had one and been nomads for 30 years, dont even play in there own town and have a pittance of a supporter base.

Re: RFL move goalposts on middle 8s

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:11 pm
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14808
Interesting that Cas have already issued a press release today saying they expect to move by 2020. Obviously they are far from being middle8 contenders on current form, but its interesting timing!

expect to see the usual parade of RL chairman stood on building sites with a Hi-Viz and shovel over the next few weeks! when those Licences got submitted a few years ago there was more SL chairman on building sites than in the boardroom!

Re: RFL move goalposts on middle 8s

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:22 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22222
So There is a chance that a team could finish 9th in SL, could win 4 of 7 games in the middle 8s and end up in a playoff against a team who finished 4th in the championship and lost every game in the middle 8s. What a great system
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, cravenpark1, DGM, Dogs on Tour, Duckman, fun time frankie, Gazemous, Hank Moody, Hessle rover, jakeyg95, jeffb, Levrier, Rob from Erith, Scarey71, SteveH, tenerifeRhino, ThePrinter, Tricky2309, tugglesf78, Wigg'n, Yahoo [Bot] and 163 guests

c}