if, at the end of the Super 8s Qualifiers, any of the Club(s) are 5th or higher in the Qualifiers league: (a) they shall be deemed to have finished 6th

Copied from the Bradford board since it's relevant to many supporters of championship clubs and maybe some SL clubs too (cheers Duckman)Surprised this hasn't been mentioned on other boards Although to be fair there is also the usual RFL get out clause to all this of dispensation as the rfl see fit, but you can see this causing certain SL and champ clubs pause for thought at least;A2:5 For a Club to be eligible for promotion to the Super League or Championship (as applicable) for any Season its ground must meet the Facility Standards of the Super League or Championship (as applicable) or the Board must have granted a dispensation in accordance with A2:3 above by, in each case, the Friday of Round 23 of Super League/Championship in the previous Season (being 22 July 2016 for the 2017 Season). For the avoidance of doubt a dispensation may include an extension of time beyond the date above to complete any work necessary to meet the applicable Facility Standards.A2:6 Any Championship Club(s) which qualify for the Super 8s Qualifiers but which are not eligible for promotion to the Super League (due to not meeting Facility Standards) shall be entitled to participate in the Super 8s Qualifiers but(and 7th if there are 2 such Clubs and 8th if there are 3 such Clubs) for the purpose of determining which Clubs are promoted and/or play in the 4th v 5th Play Off Match; but (b) shall be considered to be the highest placed Championship Club(s) (in order of finishing position) for the purpose of determining distributions in the Championship for the following Season.CapacitySL – MIN 5000Champ – MIN 2000Seats (permanent)SL- MIN 2000Champ – MIN 750Security of tenure – 5yrsSo to sum up, if you are playing in the middle 8's and don't meet the ground standards of 5000 capacity and 2000 seats by July 2016 and you don't get dispensation from the RFL, you cant get promoted or even participate in the MPG as far as I can tell. Which current Champ clubs does that exclude from the middle 8 party?edit, by my reckoning (quickly done via wiki so could easily be wrong) half of the current championship are not eligible for the MPG without RFL dispensation;London - only 3000 capacitySwinton - only 3387 capacityOldham - only 1200 seatsDewsbury - not enough seatsToulouse - only 4000 capacity?Sheffield - no 5 yr security of tenurePlus FWIW Wakey may not meet the standards either on security of tenure alone at the moment having given notice to leave BV with no announced destination, but I suspect any current SL club would get dispensation and their situation appears very much in flux to say the least.