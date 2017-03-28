WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Empire stores

Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:06 am
bazzo44
Joined: Mon Jan 01, 2007 12:55 pm
Posts: 3584
Heard a rumour from Horbury Cat, and it's only a rumour we could be going there
when this is built the beers on me :thumb:


Re: Empire stores

Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:08 am
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7686
bazzo44 wrote:
Heard a rumour from Horbury Cat, and it's only a rumour we could be going there


Aren't they already selling houses on there ?

Re: Empire stores

Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:13 am
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 100
Yeah, that's going to be housing. There are some big sports fields next to it which would be prime for stadium development and would fit in nicely as it's next to the golf course. We still have the issue of funding though and that site would also need to have planning permission sought

Re: Empire stores

Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:18 am
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1281
Yes, I thought they were building houses there too.

One site I had thought, was following the comments in Wakefield Express, regarding the Golf Club, which is nearby.

For me, it would be a walk, so if that happened would be happy, as long as no one parks in my drive.

Re: Empire stores

Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:20 am
bazzo44
Joined: Mon Jan 01, 2007 12:55 pm
Posts: 3584
The Lupset club over the road as shut down, this would make a great rugby supporters bar if it came off
when this is built the beers on me :thumb:


Re: Empire stores

Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:20 am
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1269
They have already started work on the site for the housing.

Re: Empire stores

Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:03 am
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 100
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Yes, I thought they were building houses there too.

One site I had thought, was following the comments in Wakefield Express, regarding the Golf Club, which is nearby.

For me, it would be a walk, so if that happened would be happy, as long as no one parks in my drive.


The 18 hole city golf course is staying open, the ones which are closing are the Pitch&Putt in Thornes park (on a hill steeper than the Batley ground), and Spring Mill 9 hole off Queens Drive, Ossett

Re: Empire stores

Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:53 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1773
Would be a good location

Re: Empire stores

Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:57 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7686
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Would be a good location


Yes, about 1/4 of a mile form the back of the old Post House Hotel (Holiday Inn now).
Is land the problem or the £1500,000 to actually build a ground ?

Empire Stores would put us back to where we were 5 years ago ??

Re: Empire stores

Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:09 pm
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 517
Hello with have got planning permission at Newmarket is there anybody there, hello

c}