Heard a rumour from Horbury Cat, and it's only a rumour we could be going there
when this is built the beers on me
Yorkshire by birth
Normanton
By grace of God
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:08 am
bazzo44 wrote:
Heard a rumour from Horbury Cat, and it's only a rumour we could be going there
Aren't they already selling houses on there ?
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:13 am
Yeah, that's going to be housing. There are some big sports fields next to it which would be prime for stadium development and would fit in nicely as it's next to the golf course. We still have the issue of funding though and that site would also need to have planning permission sought
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:18 am
Yes, I thought they were building houses there too.
One site I had thought, was following the comments in Wakefield Express, regarding the Golf Club, which is nearby.
For me, it would be a walk, so if that happened would be happy, as long as no one parks in my drive.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:20 am
The Lupset club over the road as shut down, this would make a great rugby supporters bar if it came off
when this is built the beers on me
Yorkshire by birth
Normanton
By grace of God
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:20 am
They have already started work on the site for the housing.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:03 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Yes, I thought they were building houses there too.
One site I had thought, was following the comments in Wakefield Express, regarding the Golf Club, which is nearby.
For me, it would be a walk, so if that happened would be happy, as long as no one parks in my drive.
The 18 hole city golf course is staying open, the ones which are closing are the Pitch&Putt in Thornes park (on a hill steeper than the Batley ground), and Spring Mill 9 hole off Queens Drive, Ossett
Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:53 pm
Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:57 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Would be a good location
Yes, about 1/4 of a mile form the back of the old Post House Hotel (Holiday Inn now).
Is land the problem or the £1500,000 to actually build a ground ?
Empire Stores would put us back to where we were 5 years ago ??
Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:09 pm
Hello with have got planning permission at Newmarket is there anybody there, hello
