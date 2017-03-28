|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25580
Location: Poodle Power!
|
tigertot wrote:
I am not familiar with the situation so apologies if I get any assumptions wrong. Have you got Outline Planning Permission of Full Planning Permission? If it is Outline, it probably wouldn't state about completion, but it is usual in a Full Permission to have a condition saying something along the lines of "Development shall not be occupied until...." with a list of further conditions which could include all details on the application. Also, Outline & Full Permissions only last 3 or 5 years. When was the last permission granted? Though you can now apply, at a cost, for the permission to be renewed, rather than have to make a completely fresh application. Having said that, in the circumstances, I am not sure what WCC would do if WTRLFC decided to proceed with a phased completion/use. They would need to be very brave to kibosh that.
Don'y know but I can't see it being to difficult to ammend.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:46 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5835
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
When you look at Cas's stadium project, they have everything in place including land, funding and more importantly the enthusiastic support and backing of Peter Box. Looks as nailed on as possible.
Even with all this they now don't expect to be in it till 2020!
What timescale does that put us at??? Could be quite a few trips to Dewsbury in the meantime.
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:53 pm
|
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4481
|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
When you look at Cas's stadium project, they have everything in place including land, funding and more importantly the enthusiastic support and backing of Peter Box. Looks as nailed on as possible.
Even with all this they now don't expect to be in it till 2020!
What timescale does that put us at??? Could be quite a few trips to Dewsbury in the meantime.
Unless of course the reason given for the delay is not the real reason?? Not saying that is true but you never know do you?
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield
Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.
Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:29 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14911
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
When you look at Cas's stadium project, they have everything in place including land, funding and more importantly the enthusiastic support and backing of Peter Box. Looks as nailed on as possible.
Even with all this they now don't expect to be in it till 2020!
Even then I won't believe it until I see it.
|
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:30 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14911
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
vastman wrote:
Don'y know but I can't see it being to difficult to ammend.
It can be. If the amendment is judged to be material, & outside the authority of a Council officer (a planner), it would have to go back to the plans panel (Councillors).
|
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:44 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2967
|
vastman wrote:
First of all apologies for starting a new thread on Stadiums, but I didn’t want this one to get lost.
So in reply
Eastern Wildcat ‘Maybe the plans for Newmarket have been tweaked a little. Didn't Vastman have the ideas of temporary structures built which were a fraction of the cost and time, than that of bricks and mortar.
I seem to recall that MC had invited him down to the ground at some point to share ideas.’
First of all no he didn’t but that doesn’t matter I know a lot of people got the idea.
I think in this country we think to directly and want everything at one, rather than some lateral thinking which IMHO is needed here.
I'm assuming the original idea of Yorkcourt funding the stadium in full is a lost cause. In which case I doubt we can find ten million in the current economic climate any time soon so for me the full N/M straight away is a non starter.
That said we actually have a far better opportunity at N/M than we think. We potentially have the land and we certainly have full planning permission. These are the two hardest things to secure for any new stadium - the hard work has been done but certain people seem to be missing that point - Box for starters.
Nowhere in the planning does it say the stadium has to be built in one go, there is no reason why it can’t be built in stages over say a 10-15 year period. So here goes…
PHASE 1
1: Land and infra-structure in place, not the club or the Trusts responsibility - WMDC and Yorkcourt.
2: Built a main stand with all the facilities holding approx 4,000 - there is such a stand available at Rotherham. I reckon they would sell it at scrap value and we could re-erect it at a cost of around a million pounds if we use volunteer labour where possible.
ROTHERHAM STAND as it is now
3: Put up some floodlights, 3,000 temporary seats down the other side and a security fence and other bits and bobs, about a million. Bingo a very basic 7,000 capacity stadium for 2-3 million pounds..
4: for bigger games hire 2 x 1,000 seats for each end giving 9,000 capacity or more if needed. Don’t think we’ll be defeating that figure to soon.
Now I assume the stadium will be owned and run by the Trust. They will get a basic income from the club which I would make quite high as I feel the club should contribute to the future development.
Along with that income the trust can look for funding and partners for future development. It’s much easier to sell the idea of investing in a community stadium when you can put forward fully working, well planned and costed ideas in bite sized chunks rather than some vague notion of tarting up BV.
PHASE 2
The rest is pretty obvious, redevelop the other side, a nice modern terrace holding 4,000 would be my choice. Then each end with a 2,000 seater stand (again don’t need to be new, and a full main stand can easily be converted into two end stands) - final capacity 12,000.
It’s so do-able imho but who am I.
I went to the old Rotherham ground when they were building the new stand and the picture you show is what it was like then and that seems years ago, what a waste but a great suggestion Vasty.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:13 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9063
Location: wakefield
|
I like it.
The one bit I don't get is "York Court to build....." Why would they do that?
They haven't shown any intention to support this so far?
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:20 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25580
Location: Poodle Power!
|
PopTart wrote:
I like it.
The one bit I don't get is "York Court to build....." Why would they do that?
They haven't shown any intention to support this so far?
I said the infrastructure - power, roads, sewers etc. They will always be the land owner I assume in which case they are obliged to put that in place. As for paying for the stadium they are actually obliged to do that as well but I think the ship has sailed and sunk on that one.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, altofts wildcat, coco the fullback, cyclone65, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, eddievan, Egg Banjo, Jizzer, Kevs Head, King Street Cat, PHe, pitchy, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, rlfan, Sandal Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, TrinFanX, vastman, Wakefield No 1, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Willzay, wrencat1873, Yahoo [Bot], Yosemite Sam and 246 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}