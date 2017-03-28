|
tigertot wrote:
I am not familiar with the situation so apologies if I get any assumptions wrong. Have you got Outline Planning Permission of Full Planning Permission? If it is Outline, it probably wouldn't state about completion, but it is usual in a Full Permission to have a condition saying something along the lines of "Development shall not be occupied until...." with a list of further conditions which could include all details on the application. Also, Outline & Full Permissions only last 3 or 5 years. When was the last permission granted? Though you can now apply, at a cost, for the permission to be renewed, rather than have to make a completely fresh application. Having said that, in the circumstances, I am not sure what WCC would do if WTRLFC decided to proceed with a phased completion/use. They would need to be very brave to kibosh that.
Don'y know but I can't see it being to difficult to ammend.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:46 pm
When you look at Cas's stadium project, they have everything in place including land, funding and more importantly the enthusiastic support and backing of Peter Box. Looks as nailed on as possible.
Even with all this they now don't expect to be in it till 2020!
What timescale does that put us at??? Could be quite a few trips to Dewsbury in the meantime.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:53 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
When you look at Cas's stadium project, they have everything in place including land, funding and more importantly the enthusiastic support and backing of Peter Box. Looks as nailed on as possible.
Even with all this they now don't expect to be in it till 2020!
What timescale does that put us at??? Could be quite a few trips to Dewsbury in the meantime.
Unless of course the reason given for the delay is not the real reason?? Not saying that is true but you never know do you?
Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:29 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
When you look at Cas's stadium project, they have everything in place including land, funding and more importantly the enthusiastic support and backing of Peter Box. Looks as nailed on as possible.
Even with all this they now don't expect to be in it till 2020!
Even then I won't believe it until I see it.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:30 pm
vastman wrote:
Don'y know but I can't see it being to difficult to ammend.
It can be. If the amendment is judged to be material, & outside the authority of a Council officer (a planner), it would have to go back to the plans panel (Councillors).
