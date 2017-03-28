tigertot wrote:

I am not familiar with the situation so apologies if I get any assumptions wrong. Have you got Outline Planning Permission of Full Planning Permission? If it is Outline, it probably wouldn't state about completion, but it is usual in a Full Permission to have a condition saying something along the lines of "Development shall not be occupied until...." with a list of further conditions which could include all details on the application. Also, Outline & Full Permissions only last 3 or 5 years. When was the last permission granted? Though you can now apply, at a cost, for the permission to be renewed, rather than have to make a completely fresh application. Having said that, in the circumstances, I am not sure what WCC would do if WTRLFC decided to proceed with a phased completion/use. They would need to be very brave to kibosh that.