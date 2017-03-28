WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How to get a stadium (eventually)

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity How to get a stadium (eventually)

 
Post a reply

Re: How to get a stadium (eventually)

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:35 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25578
Location: Poodle Power!
tigertot wrote:
I am not familiar with the situation so apologies if I get any assumptions wrong. Have you got Outline Planning Permission of Full Planning Permission? If it is Outline, it probably wouldn't state about completion, but it is usual in a Full Permission to have a condition saying something along the lines of "Development shall not be occupied until...." with a list of further conditions which could include all details on the application. Also, Outline & Full Permissions only last 3 or 5 years. When was the last permission granted? Though you can now apply, at a cost, for the permission to be renewed, rather than have to make a completely fresh application. Having said that, in the circumstances, I am not sure what WCC would do if WTRLFC decided to proceed with a phased completion/use. They would need to be very brave to kibosh that.


Don'y know but I can't see it being to difficult to ammend.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: How to get a stadium (eventually)

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:46 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5834
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
When you look at Cas's stadium project, they have everything in place including land, funding and more importantly the enthusiastic support and backing of Peter Box. Looks as nailed on as possible.

Even with all this they now don't expect to be in it till 2020!

What timescale does that put us at??? Could be quite a few trips to Dewsbury in the meantime.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: How to get a stadium (eventually)

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:53 pm
Fordy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4481
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
When you look at Cas's stadium project, they have everything in place including land, funding and more importantly the enthusiastic support and backing of Peter Box. Looks as nailed on as possible.

Even with all this they now don't expect to be in it till 2020!

What timescale does that put us at??? Could be quite a few trips to Dewsbury in the meantime.



Unless of course the reason given for the delay is not the real reason?? Not saying that is true but you never know do you?
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!

Re: How to get a stadium (eventually)

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:29 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14909
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
When you look at Cas's stadium project, they have everything in place including land, funding and more importantly the enthusiastic support and backing of Peter Box. Looks as nailed on as possible.

Even with all this they now don't expect to be in it till 2020!


Even then I won't believe it until I see it.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: How to get a stadium (eventually)

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:30 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14909
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
vastman wrote:
Don'y know but I can't see it being to difficult to ammend.


It can be. If the amendment is judged to be material, & outside the authority of a Council officer (a planner), it would have to go back to the plans panel (Councillors).
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, cross lane cat, djcool, eric35, Fordy, got there, Hank Moody, Horbury Cat, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, JINJER, Joe Banjo, jus@casvegas, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, Overground, PHe, Prince Buster, stevie, The Dreadnought, thebeagle, tigersteve, Trinity1315, Trojan Horse, Two Points, upthetrin92, vastman, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, weighman, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 328 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,544,1671,98275,8874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}