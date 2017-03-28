WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How to get a stadium (eventually)

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity How to get a stadium (eventually)

 
Post a reply

How to get a stadium (eventually)

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:00 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25576
Location: Poodle Power!
First of all apologies for starting a new thread on Stadiums, but I didn’t want this one to get lost.

So in reply

Eastern Wildcat ‘Maybe the plans for Newmarket have been tweaked a little. Didn't Vastman have the ideas of temporary structures built which were a fraction of the cost and time, than that of bricks and mortar.

I seem to recall that MC had invited him down to the ground at some point to share ideas.’

First of all no he didn’t but that doesn’t matter I know a lot of people got the idea.

I think in this country we think to directly and want everything at one, rather than some lateral thinking which IMHO is needed here.

I'm assuming the original idea of Yorkcourt funding the stadium in full is a lost cause. In which case I doubt we can find ten million in the current economic climate any time soon so for me the full N/M straight away is a non starter.

That said we actually have a far better opportunity at N/M than we think. We potentially have the land and we certainly have full planning permission. These are the two hardest things to secure for any new stadium - the hard work has been done but certain people seem to be missing that point - Box for starters.

Nowhere in the planning does it say the stadium has to be built in one go, there is no reason why it can’t be built in stages over say a 10-15 year period. So here goes…

PHASE 1

1: Land and infra-structure in place, not the club or the Trusts responsibility - WMDC and Yorkcourt.

2: Built a main stand with all the facilities holding approx 4,000 - there is such a stand available at Rotherham. I reckon they would sell it at scrap value and we could re-erect it at a cost of around a million pounds if we use volunteer labour where possible.

ROTHERHAM STAND as it is now

Image

3: Put up some floodlights, 3,000 temporary seats down the other side and a security fence and other bits and bobs, about a million. Bingo a very basic 7,000 capacity stadium for 2-3 million pounds..

4: for bigger games hire 2 x 1,000 seats for each end giving 9,000 capacity or more if needed. Don’t think we’ll be defeating that figure to soon.

Now I assume the stadium will be owned and run by the Trust. They will get a basic income from the club which I would make quite high as I feel the club should contribute to the future development.

Along with that income the trust can look for funding and partners for future development. It’s much easier to sell the idea of investing in a community stadium when you can put forward fully working, well planned and costed ideas in bite sized chunks rather than some vague notion of tarting up BV.

PHASE 2

The rest is pretty obvious, redevelop the other side, a nice modern terrace holding 4,000 would be my choice. Then each end with a 2,000 seater stand (again don’t need to be new, and a full main stand can easily be converted into two end stands) - final capacity 12,000.

It’s so do-able imho but who am I.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: How to get a stadium (eventually)

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:06 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3253
I do not always agree with your opinions Vasty but this is very good
[IMG]http://i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]

Re: How to get a stadium (eventually)

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:09 am
Two Points Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Apr 08, 2014 6:33 pm
Posts: 66
Seems like a good idea to me. Yorkcourt to do the site preparation etc.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, braytontiger, cas all the way, Don Fox Fan 1, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, pitchy, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, steadygetyerboots-on, Trinity 61, Two Points, vastman, Wildthing, Willzay, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 251 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,543,9181,70975,8874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}