If anyone would like details for this years National team Pop Quiz event please PM me your details and I'll send you an entry form. This year it will be held at Britannia Hotel, Altrincham Rd, Wilmslow on 29th and 30th April. Music and trivia from all decades, teams of up to 4 players, cash prizes.

If you know your stuff and reckon you're better than the average Radio 2 Popmaster then get your team together and meet like minded anoraks for a weekend of Pop Quizzing.