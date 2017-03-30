WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE vs HULL

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:12 pm
Shazbaz User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 261
Location: South Stand
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
No Patton again.

Joke.

Not really...Decs daughter is poorly that's enough reason for HIM not to want to play

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:29 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 671
I think we need continuity in our pivots, so Ratchford, Brown and Gidley, as our first choice need time to play together.

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 5:07 pm
Moe syslak User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 23, 2009 12:43 pm
Posts: 739
Location: Springfield
Shazbaz wrote:
Not really...Decs daughter is poorly that's enough reason for HIM not to want to play
Yet he has been turning out for the reserves :?
'I've done things i'm not proud of. And the things i am proud of,.......well they're disgusting'

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:02 pm
Shazbaz User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 261
Location: South Stand
Moe syslak wrote:
Yet he has been turning out for the reserves :?

Not as much pressure playing reserves and he still needs to keep match fit

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:32 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 477
So the club will risk an injurie force hi to train for the game ad travel just to keep fit. I hope that oarticular rumour is not true and his kid is fine. but if so seems strange Crosby is excused yet Patton not both with understandable circumstances.

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:55 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 545
Location: Sunny Southport
This topic has now become offensive. Speculating on the relative seriousness of children's conditions, you should be ashamed.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:19 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7673
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
So the club will risk an injurie force hi to train for the game ad travel just to keep fit. I hope that oarticular rumour is not true and his kid is fine. but if so seems strange Crosby is excused yet Patton not both with understandable circumstances.


There is a reason Dom is excused.
once a wire always a wire
