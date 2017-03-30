CW8 wrote:
I'm annoyed that Patton and savelio are missing, I can't see this one going well to be honest, Tony Smith asks Hirn players to improve every week maybe it's time he did the same, ego should not get in the way so whatever Patton has done to your pet cat Tony it's time to let go.
From what we have available:
Ratchford
Johnson
T King
Atkins
Evans (needs to be dropped as soon as someone else is available)
Gidley
Brown
Hill
Clark
Sims
Hughes
Westerman
Cooper
Dwyer
Philbin
G king
Livett
Adding savelio and Patton would help massively IMO in terms of giving us option dB and being able to removed both Evans and Russell who arent good enough.
I agree with what your saying but there is no way TS will drop the calamity twins, Evans & Russell seem to be untouchable full stop
With TS's recent form with Savelio & Patton, if Atkins is fit I can see Johnson & Livett dropping out
I hope I'm wrong & TS grows a set but I can't see it, what message it's sending out to the young lads I don't know rewarding error strewn rugby week in,week out