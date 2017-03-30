WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE vs HULL

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves WIRE vs HULL

 
Post a reply

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 2:06 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 700
He's been added to the 19 along with George King and Philbin. Crosby missing for personal reasons.

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 2:46 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 57
Snaggletooth wrote:
and no Savelio

Top try scorer for team,
Dropped due to his defence,
team only manages 1 try per game against St Helens and Leigh.
:CLAP:
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 3:05 pm
LJWire Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 8:06 am
Posts: 158
CW8 wrote:
I'm annoyed that Patton and savelio are missing, I can't see this one going well to be honest, Tony Smith asks Hirn players to improve every week maybe it's time he did the same, ego should not get in the way so whatever Patton has done to your pet cat Tony it's time to let go.

From what we have available:

Ratchford
Johnson
T King
Atkins
Evans (needs to be dropped as soon as someone else is available)
Gidley
Brown
Hill
Clark
Sims
Hughes
Westerman
Cooper

Dwyer
Philbin
G king
Livett

Adding savelio and Patton would help massively IMO in terms of giving us option dB and being able to removed both Evans and Russell who arent good enough.


I agree with what your saying but there is no way TS will drop the calamity twins, Evans & Russell seem to be untouchable full stop

With TS's recent form with Savelio & Patton, if Atkins is fit I can see Johnson & Livett dropping out

I hope I'm wrong & TS grows a set but I can't see it, what message it's sending out to the young lads I don't know rewarding error strewn rugby week in,week out

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 3:36 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35222
Location: "The cuss i will?"
karetaker wrote:
Atkins was supposed to be out for 4/5 weeks?

was in the press yesterday he's made miraculous recovery, and in contention.

i don't think he'll play,
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Man Mountain, Penks81, Red Rocket, Rugby, runningman29, WWRLFC78 and 307 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,545,1312,05675,8904,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  