CW8 wrote:

I'm annoyed that Patton and savelio are missing, I can't see this one going well to be honest, Tony Smith asks Hirn players to improve every week maybe it's time he did the same, ego should not get in the way so whatever Patton has done to your pet cat Tony it's time to let go.



From what we have available:



Ratchford

Johnson

T King

Atkins

Evans (needs to be dropped as soon as someone else is available)

Gidley

Brown

Hill

Clark

Sims

Hughes

Westerman

Cooper



Dwyer

Philbin

G king

Livett



Adding savelio and Patton would help massively IMO in terms of giving us option dB and being able to removed both Evans and Russell who arent good enough.