He's been added to the 19 along with George King and Philbin. Crosby missing for personal reasons.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: *H*FC, 100% Wire, Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, ComeOnYouWolves, Cotillion, CW8, dodger666, Exabot [Bot], Fletcher-end-red, FullFat, Gaz3376, Hicks Is A God, karetaker, mailman, Or thane, scottty, shane A, silver2, Snaggletooth, The Riddler, WalterWizard, Winslade's Offload, Wolf Hall, WWRLFC78 and 296 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|