WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE vs HULL

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves WIRE vs HULL

 
Post a reply

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:03 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8417
Uncle Rico wrote:
Wishful thinking? I'm rather hoping that we get in front and manage to stay in front win a close hard fought game that galvanises the club and the team goes on a bit of a run and all of this negativity will be put behind us for a few weeks at least (I'm fed up of it).

If we pull off a win, are you suggesting that you hope that we get beat the following week so that your wish is back on the agenda?


Do you think that Smith is going to come back from this and turn us into GF Champions?

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:14 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2818
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wires71 wrote:
Do you think that Smith is going to come back from this and turn us into GF Champions?


Probably not going to be our year, but, as far as "wishful thinking" goes I'd prefer us to turn our fortunes around get some stability and harmony back to the club and trust that the board are constantly reviewing performance on and off the field and make appropriate arrangements for the good of the club

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:39 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7669
I'll call this season a success if we avoid the bottom 4 and get an easy passage through to the CC.

I'll take that now with relish if offered!
So back on subject, it must start vs Hull.
once a wire always a wire

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:28 am
lummy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2005 2:56 pm
Posts: 1074
Wigan had 52 more play the balls than us and yet didnt score until the hour mark. If we can defend like that again obviously it will be tough for Wire.
But you have to spark at some point.

Houghton is a loss to us, in the same way Hill was for you. Not only do you miss a brilliant player & leader, but it affects the interchanges radically as these can play full games.(Hill 60 mins)

I think it will be very close, too tight to call.

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:53 am
marshman777 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Feb 07, 2012 4:24 pm
Posts: 443
Location: Warrington
I think it is very simple score first and we have a chance as every try we score without them scoring our confidence will sore, If they score first same as last week.
2016 - "This is our Year"

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:58 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 56
So..

WOLVES and Hull FC have made changes to their 19-man squads for Saturday’s clash.

Tony Smith has added Ryan Atkins, George King and Joe Philbin to the 17 who featured in the loss against St Helens, while Dom Crosby misses out for personal reasons.

Wolves 19: Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Brad Dwyer, Rhys Evans, Kurt Gidley, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Jack Johnson, George King, Toby King, Harvey Livett, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Ashton Sims, Joe Westerman, Ben Westwood.

Rest here: http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... e_changes/
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 1:26 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7824
Location: Warrington
Smith's Brolly wrote:
So..

WOLVES and Hull FC have made changes to their 19-man squads for Saturday’s clash.

Tony Smith has added Ryan Atkins, George King and Joe Philbin to the 17 who featured in the loss against St Helens, while Dom Crosby misses out for personal reasons.

Wolves 19: Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Brad Dwyer, Rhys Evans, Kurt Gidley, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Jack Johnson, George King, Toby King, Harvey Livett, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Ashton Sims, Joe Westerman, Ben Westwood.

Rest here: http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... e_changes/

No Patton again.

Joke.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, chris2925, Cotillion, kirtonLindseyWolf, Rugby, S_Riley, Soul Boy, Wolf Hall and 255 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,545,0551,86975,8904,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  