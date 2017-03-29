|
Uncle Rico wrote:
Wishful thinking? I'm rather hoping that we get in front and manage to stay in front win a close hard fought game that galvanises the club and the team goes on a bit of a run and all of this negativity will be put behind us for a few weeks at least (I'm fed up of it).
If we pull off a win, are you suggesting that you hope that we get beat the following week so that your wish is back on the agenda?
Do you think that Smith is going to come back from this and turn us into GF Champions?
Wires71 wrote:
Do you think that Smith is going to come back from this and turn us into GF Champions?
Probably not going to be our year, but, as far as "wishful thinking" goes I'd prefer us to turn our fortunes around get some stability and harmony back to the club and trust that the board are constantly reviewing performance on and off the field and make appropriate arrangements for the good of the club
I'll call this season a success if we avoid the bottom 4 and get an easy passage through to the CC.
I'll take that now with relish if offered!
So back on subject, it must start vs Hull.
Wigan had 52 more play the balls than us and yet didnt score until the hour mark. If we can defend like that again obviously it will be tough for Wire.
But you have to spark at some point.
Houghton is a loss to us, in the same way Hill was for you. Not only do you miss a brilliant player & leader, but it affects the interchanges radically as these can play full games.(Hill 60 mins)
I think it will be very close, too tight to call.
I think it is very simple score first and we have a chance as every try we score without them scoring our confidence will sore, If they score first same as last week.
So..
WOLVES and Hull FC have made changes to their 19-man squads for Saturday’s clash.
Tony Smith has added Ryan Atkins, George King and Joe Philbin to the 17 who featured in the loss against St Helens, while Dom Crosby misses out for personal reasons.
Wolves 19: Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Brad Dwyer, Rhys Evans, Kurt Gidley, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Jack Johnson, George King, Toby King, Harvey Livett, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Ashton Sims, Joe Westerman, Ben Westwood.
Rest here: http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... e_changes/
