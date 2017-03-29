Uncle Rico wrote:
Wishful thinking? I'm rather hoping that we get in front and manage to stay in front win a close hard fought game that galvanises the club and the team goes on a bit of a run and all of this negativity will be put behind us for a few weeks at least (I'm fed up of it).
If we pull off a win, are you suggesting that you hope that we get beat the following week so that your wish is back on the agenda?
If we pull off a win, are you suggesting that you hope that we get beat the following week so that your wish is back on the agenda?
Do you think that Smith is going to come back from this and turn us into GF Champions?