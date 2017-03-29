Uncle Rico wrote:

Wishful thinking? I'm rather hoping that we get in front and manage to stay in front win a close hard fought game that galvanises the club and the team goes on a bit of a run and all of this negativity will be put behind us for a few weeks at least (I'm fed up of it).



If we pull off a win, are you suggesting that you hope that we get beat the following week so that your wish is back on the agenda?