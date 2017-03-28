Dezzies_right_hook wrote:

This ^^^ a good centre and even Russel will score for fun !!! T king has had some shakes games at centre but not really had a good run of games he played second row last year in some games?? And then look to replace Atkins with an established centre



Russel can do a job on the wing and his scoots are helpful but not all the time we're just very one dimensional with what we're going to do and as mentioned we need our bigger guys to take the first few in and make some meters without worrying about an offload or quick pay the ballots just push us up the pitch !!



Back to basics ... couple of drives then look to move it about or a scoot but play the opposition exploit their tiredness but we have to start to respect possession of the ball !!