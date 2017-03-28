WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE vs HULL

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:40 pm
Superblue

Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
This ^^^ a good centre and even Russel will score for fun !!! T king has had some shakes games at centre but not really had a good run of games he played second row last year in some games?? And then look to replace Atkins with an established centre

Russel can do a job on the wing and his scoots are helpful but not all the time we're just very one dimensional with what we're going to do and as mentioned we need our bigger guys to take the first few in and make some meters without worrying about an offload or quick pay the ballots just push us up the pitch !!

Back to basics ... couple of drives then look to move it about or a scoot but play the opposition exploit their tiredness but we have to start to respect possession of the ball !!


That's what the forwards should be doing, four big drives into the same defenders and then scoot on the fifth as they tire.

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:02 pm
the flying biscuit
I do think we'll score some points maybe even double digits ....but Hull will score at least double what we score. My prediction is : 12 - 30

But honestly I couldn't care less.
I'll be there though. ..Thick n thin ..and all that. .....
Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:22 pm
rubber duckie
We have it in us to win. Hull are weakened without DH.9.
I'll go for our first win, and we may see a run of wins after it.
Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:03 am
Snaggletooth
Cant see a win from this game given the current mind set of our team, they clearly go through the motions for a while then let the game go, individual criticism of players (me included) is really futile until the players change their mind set.

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:18 am
Uncle Rico
runningman29 wrote:
Well I'm going for Hull score 1st where our heads drop which results in another defeat + a club record consecutive 7th at that which hopefully results in Smith resigning buts that's wishful thinking on my part.


Wishful thinking? I'm rather hoping that we get in front and manage to stay in front win a close hard fought game that galvanises the club and the team goes on a bit of a run and all of this negativity will be put behind us for a few weeks at least (I'm fed up of it).

If we pull off a win, are you suggesting that you hope that we get beat the following week so that your wish is back on the agenda?

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:21 am
unknownlegend
rubber duckie wrote:
We have it in us to win. Hull are weakened without DH.9.
I'll go for our first win, and we may see a run of wins after it.


You could be right, we always struggle against the bottom teams and tend to raise our game for the top ones.
Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:40 am
Barbed Wire
If I was the coach I'd be tempted to throw some kids in. Sometimes youthful ignorance can help, try and stop the 'over-thinking' and just play what you see.

Patton would be the obvious choice, but Philbin as well, maybe even Pat Moran who I thought was great in pre-season. Problem is, very few outside backs to call upon.

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 3:46 pm
runningman29
Uncle Rico wrote:
Wishful thinking? I'm rather hoping that we get in front and manage to stay in front win a close hard fought game that galvanises the club and the team goes on a bit of a run and all of this negativity will be put behind us for a few weeks at least (I'm fed up of it).

If we pull off a win, are you suggesting that you hope that we get beat the following week so that your wish is back on the agenda?
I didn't say that did I but that aside win or lose I do think he's become stale here after all these years.You know like a horse that loses its form being at the same stable for years then the owners decide to move it to a different trainer + surrounding then bang starts winning plus these rumours about him only dropping players that he doesn't get along with can't all be false.Like other posters on here have said no matter how bad cert players play they seem undroppable.Face fits + all that.
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  