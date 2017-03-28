|
Dave K. wrote:
Looking at the that side, it is hard to explain why you haven't won a game, backs lack a bit of spark, but your spine of Gidley, Brown and Clarke are good and your starting pack has 5 England Internationals (plus Hughes who is a good player) in it.
Maybe it is lacking in the backs to get into the top 4, but you should easily be top 8.
Was Sandow that good last year?
Sandow (IMO) was very good in the first half of last year but decidedly average in the second.
But to get back to the match, we are playing so poorly atm that all you need to do is make five decent drives and kick to our 20m. After that we will fail to make the half way line and make a string of errors in the process. It's basic rugby errors and a pack that can't seem to make the yardage that is our main problem. Consequently we play most of the game in our own half of the pitch. It would be a luxury to complain that our pack was getting us close to the opposition line but that the backs were unable to score. In our last 4 matches we have averaged 11 points.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:21 pm
simplybriers wrote:
Anyone else on here wondering how Jack Hughes has escaped any criticism in the media from TS like Dec Patton has, Hughes has been by far the worst of our lot so far for me , even despite his miss tackles and handling errors he seems to run aimlessly infront of defenders and end up going no where, great athlete poop Rugby player
If you watch most of the penalties he has given away in the ruck he has be quite harshly judged IMO and never seems to win a 50/50 call. A second rowers job isn't just simpley to run the ball in. that's the job of a prop. He is supposed to provide the same service to his centre that his centre is supposed to provide the winger. The problem is that our attack is so Pi** poor and our back line is that woeful that the ball reaches the second row only for him to find his centre standing flat and doing pretty much next to nothing. Which results in having no choice to take a tackle. If by some miracle the ball reaches the centre the centre is stood flat, drawn no defence, and gets caught with the ball.
I don't think many people realise just how important the centre position is. Good centres take pressure off the two men either side of them and open up gaps in the defence for exploitation. Its a position we've been very weak in for many years now, since King left really.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:41 pm
The last 2 or 3 years have seen the Wire struggling to score from within 15 yards of the line ,our best chances have been coming ,until this season ,from 20 to 30 yards out.
I think a valid question is "Do the players want to win this match ?"
Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:08 pm
Well I'm going for Hull score 1st where our heads drop which results in another defeat + a club record consecutive 7th at that which hopefully results in Smith resigning buts that's wishful thinking on my part.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:08 pm
MikeyWire wrote:
Just out of interest ,Who do you think these very dangerous players are? Personally I think we have Clark, Hill and Ratch who are only just back from injury and Currie who is a long way from coming back..
If Hull turn up with anything like a decent attitude on Saturday you'll have it won at HT.
The 3 you have mentioned, Russell, Brown and Westerman, although that is mainly based on past form, rather than current
Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:41 pm
runningman29 wrote:
Well I'm going for Hull score 1st where our heads drop which results in another defeat + a club record consecutive 7th at that which hopefully results in Smith resigning buts that's wishful thinking on my part.
Hope he resigns I really do, but I can't see it, he's too proud
But surely the club have gave him an ultimatum by now because 6 points off middle eights no matter what point in the season is abysmal, it's beyond the pale.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:23 pm
Dave K. wrote:
The 3 you have mentioned, Russell, Brown and Westerman, although that is mainly based on past form, rather than current
Russell and Brown dangerous ?? Jeez..!
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:55 pm
MikeyWire wrote:
Russell and Brown dangerous ?? Jeez..!
Both always played well against us, but you have seen them more than me particularly this season, still think you will come good, even if Smith stays in charge.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:58 pm
Bookies agree as just looked at the odds for you to finish top 8 and it's 1/3
