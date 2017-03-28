Dave K. wrote:
Looking at the that side, it is hard to explain why you haven't won a game, backs lack a bit of spark, but your spine of Gidley, Brown and Clarke are good and your starting pack has 5 England Internationals (plus Hughes who is a good player) in it.
Maybe it is lacking in the backs to get into the top 4, but you should easily be top 8.
Was Sandow that good last year?
Sandow (IMO) was very good in the first half of last year but decidedly average in the second.
But to get back to the match, we are playing so poorly atm that all you need to do is make five decent drives and kick to our 20m. After that we will fail to make the half way line and make a string of errors in the process. It's basic rugby errors and a pack that can't seem to make the yardage that is our main problem. Consequently we play most of the game in our own half of the pitch. It would be a luxury to complain that our pack was getting us close to the opposition line but that the backs were unable to score. In our last 4 matches we have averaged 11 points.