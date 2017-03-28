simplybriers wrote: Anyone else on here wondering how Jack Hughes has escaped any criticism in the media from TS like Dec Patton has, Hughes has been by far the worst of our lot so far for me , even despite his miss tackles and handling errors he seems to run aimlessly infront of defenders and end up going no where, great athlete poop Rugby player

If you watch most of the penalties he has given away in the ruck he has be quite harshly judged IMO and never seems to win a 50/50 call. A second rowers job isn't just simpley to run the ball in. that's the job of a prop. He is supposed to provide the same service to his centre that his centre is supposed to provide the winger. The problem is that our attack is so Pi** poor and our back line is that woeful that the ball reaches the second row only for him to find his centre standing flat and doing pretty much next to nothing. Which results in having no choice to take a tackle. If by some miracle the ball reaches the centre the centre is stood flat, drawn no defence, and gets caught with the ball.I don't think many people realise just how important the centre position is. Good centres take pressure off the two men either side of them and open up gaps in the defence for exploitation. Its a position we've been very weak in for many years now, since King left really.