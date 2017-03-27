I would quite like to see some changes this week.



Firstly drop Russell. When he is on form he can make big yardage but he isn't, and we can't afford the errors.



Move Gidley to FB and Ratch to centre. Ratchford is our best FB but he is needed in the centre of the field where he can both create chances and defend the line.



Bring back Patton with Brown in the halves. I wouldn't say Patton has been outstanding, but he is young and needs the game time. This year should be all about seeing if he will make it as our HB for 2018. Brown hasn't exactly impressed either, but he needs runners around him to provide options, and so far that just has not happened. Between the two of them they ought to be able to produce a kicking game with perhaps Ratchford contributing. If we can't make good field position on the last tackle we will be dead in the water.



From our youngsters, King needs to stay in the centre and Livett on the bench, whilst Johnson provides pace on the wing. Ryan Jones (U19) is also very quick but it may be too much to expect him to make a wing debut, which I suppose only really leaves Evans for the other wing spot.



I don't think there are many options for the pack. You could swap Westwood for Philbin, but what we really need from the pack is the desire to simply run hard at the opposition and get the ball played quickly. We need to see some dummy running as well rather than just one man taking the ball up.



No off-loads inside our 40m (Cooper / Sims), no charge-downs at all (TS). No speculative 20m passes, keep it simple and lets see if we can at least get a close score against a very good Hull side.



Gidley

Evans

Ratchford

King

Johnson

Patton

Brown

Hill

Clark

Cooper

Westwood

Hughes

Westerman



Simms

Crosby

Dwyer

Livett