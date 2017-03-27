WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE vs HULL

WIRE vs HULL

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:38 pm
rubber duckie





Well thank god were not on television this week. I'm sick of seeing us get embarrassed every week since round 1.
In fact I'm completely fed up of evening rugby period. I miss Sunday rugby.

Hull shown us, vs Pies, that they can be smashed, well in the 2nd half they did.
There is a hope. Starve them of possession and attack. We must not think we can win a game defending like we did vs Saints.
once a wire always a wire

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:42 am
Wires71




rubber duckie wrote:

Hull shown us, vs Pies, that they can be smashed, well in the 2nd half they did.
There is a hope. Starve them of possession and attack. We must not think we can win a game defending like we did vs Saints.


But isn't this the problem? We gift possession with errors and our attack is non-existent. This could be the perfect storm of a result.

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:37 am
Dave K.





rubber duckie wrote:
Well thank god were not on television this week. I'm sick of seeing us get embarrassed every week since round 1.
In fact I'm completely fed up of evening rugby period. I miss Sunday rugby.

Hull shown us, vs Pies, that they can be smashed, well in the 2nd half they did.
There is a hope. Starve them of possession and attack. We must not think we can win a game defending like we did vs Saints.


I think you have a chance, we aren't playing brilliant, but are winning, discipline and handling is still not where it should be, against Wigan our defence was amazing for 60 minutes, Wigan has some much possession, due to the above factors, eventually we got too tired and gaps appeared, it certainly didn't help Houghton going off after 8 minutes (already had made 12 tackles), he wont play on Saturday. Watts will be back though and could have a couple of outside backs returning for this one.

Our defence looks excellent this year, but our attack hasn't fully clicked, although it has in parts, if we that does, we won't be far off winning something again this year, Kelly has been amazing and Griffin has started to play well.

On paper it should be a Hull win, but you look at your squad and see very dangerous players, so for some reason I am not that confident.

Re: WIRE vs HULL

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 1:41 pm
Winslade's Offload





I would quite like to see some changes this week.

Firstly drop Russell. When he is on form he can make big yardage but he isn't, and we can't afford the errors.

Move Gidley to FB and Ratch to centre. Ratchford is our best FB but he is needed in the centre of the field where he can both create chances and defend the line.

Bring back Patton with Brown in the halves. I wouldn't say Patton has been outstanding, but he is young and needs the game time. This year should be all about seeing if he will make it as our HB for 2018. Brown hasn't exactly impressed either, but he needs runners around him to provide options, and so far that just has not happened. Between the two of them they ought to be able to produce a kicking game with perhaps Ratchford contributing. If we can't make good field position on the last tackle we will be dead in the water.

From our youngsters, King needs to stay in the centre and Livett on the bench, whilst Johnson provides pace on the wing. Ryan Jones (U19) is also very quick but it may be too much to expect him to make a wing debut, which I suppose only really leaves Evans for the other wing spot.

I don't think there are many options for the pack. You could swap Westwood for Philbin, but what we really need from the pack is the desire to simply run hard at the opposition and get the ball played quickly. We need to see some dummy running as well rather than just one man taking the ball up.

No off-loads inside our 40m (Cooper / Sims), no charge-downs at all (TS). No speculative 20m passes, keep it simple and lets see if we can at least get a close score against a very good Hull side.

Gidley
Evans
Ratchford
King
Johnson
Patton
Brown
Hill
Clark
Cooper
Westwood
Hughes
Westerman

Simms
Crosby
Dwyer
Livett

Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, Brid B&W, Builth Wells Wire, chris2925, Hatfield Town Wire, Hessle Roader, Irish Wire, karetaker, LostInNewcastle, Soul Boy, St_Cunningham_no9, WF Rhino, Wigg'n, WWRLFC78 and 276 guests

