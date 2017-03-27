rubber duckie wrote: Well thank god were not on television this week. I'm sick of seeing us get embarrassed every week since round 1.

In fact I'm completely fed up of evening rugby period. I miss Sunday rugby.



Hull shown us, vs Pies, that they can be smashed, well in the 2nd half they did.

There is a hope. Starve them of possession and attack. We must not think we can win a game defending like we did vs Saints.

I think you have a chance, we aren't playing brilliant, but are winning, discipline and handling is still not where it should be, against Wigan our defence was amazing for 60 minutes, Wigan has some much possession, due to the above factors, eventually we got too tired and gaps appeared, it certainly didn't help Houghton going off after 8 minutes (already had made 12 tackles), he wont play on Saturday. Watts will be back though and could have a couple of outside backs returning for this one.Our defence looks excellent this year, but our attack hasn't fully clicked, although it has in parts, if we that does, we won't be far off winning something again this year, Kelly has been amazing and Griffin has started to play well.On paper it should be a Hull win, but you look at your squad and see very dangerous players, so for some reason I am not that confident.