Well thank god were not on television this week. I'm sick of seeing us get embarrassed every week since round 1.

In fact I'm completely fed up of evening rugby period. I miss Sunday rugby.



Hull shown us, vs Pies, that they can be smashed, well in the 2nd half they did.

There is a hope. Starve them of possession and attack. We must not think we can win a game defending like we did vs Saints.