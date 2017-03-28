WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Players Off Contract 2017

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:38 am
There were 2 players available last year I would have loved for us to sign. Matty Smith and Éloi Pélissier. There was also a player available on loan, Zac Hardaker.

If we'd have snapped those three up we wouldn't be in the position we're in now. Smith brings in an organising and a world class kicking game, Pélissier brings in a top quality hooking game but also the aggression into the pack and that niggling see you next Tuesday into the tackle. Hardaker speaks for himself. just imagine:

Hardaker
Lineham
King
<insert Centre option>
<insert winger option>

Ratchford/Patton (Ratch as a centre?)
Smith

Hill
Clark
Cooper
Currie
Hughes
Westerman

Pélissier
Sims
Savelio
Philbin/Livett
Re: Players Off Contract 2017

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:50 am
Matty Smith would have been perfect if we knew earlier on that Sandow was going to get cold feet, Kev Brown was abit of a panic buy in my opinion.

Re: Players Off Contract 2017

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:51 am
Albert Kelly would have been better a signing than Kev Brown IMO

In fact Ken Kelly would have given the side more pace and creativity than Brown.
top flight since 1895

Re: Players Off Contract 2017

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:56 am
Agreed mate, Chrissy situation should have been nipped in bud but both sides dragged it out and landed us in an akward situation. It was either panic or go without. Personally, if I was going to splash the cash it would of been on G Williams

Re: Players Off Contract 2017

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 3:39 pm
moving on... wrote:
Rhys Evans - Garbage, get rid.

Kurt Gidley - Nice idea but he's past it, get rid.

Ashton Sims - Not the best but not a terrible player to have on the bench, could be worth 1 year.

Brad Dwyer - Very predicatable, not kicked on from two years ago, get rid.

Ben Westwood - Fans favorite but it's time to say goodbye and i'd bin him off now tbh. I want him to be remembered for the player he used to be. Get rid.

George King - Just get rid.

Andre Savelio - 1 year, good potential but still requires vast improvement.

Kevin Penny - Honestly I'd give him a year. He's an out and out winger with pace. give him a good centre and he'll score tries for fun.

Toby King - Really like this lad. Good build and good rugby brain. Needs a lot of 1st team game time now to help him grow. sign him up.

Matty Blythe - His time in SL has come and gone. Get rid.

Joe Philbin - Just doesn't do it for me, get rid.

Benjamin Jullien - From what we've heard he's tearing it up in the reserves... why isn't he being given a chance? hard to say... not a bad squad player to have, on year maybe?

Sam Wilde - Not developed at all and looks too leight weight. Get rid.

Jack Johnson - Same as T. King. looks to be a player like Currie but now needs to be playing 1st team rugby constantly. Sign him up.

Harvey Livett - Same as T. King and Johnson. Sign him up

So in recap I'd sign:

Sims (we can't afford to bin our entire pack. yes he's not the best but at least he can come off the bench and put a shift in.)
Savelio
T. King
Penny (50/50 on Penny, not a bad player to have in the reserves incase we get in a sticky situation.)
Jullien
Johnson
Livett


I agree with your assessment on this but speaking on behalf of the young players I wouldn't want sign if we are led to believe the way TS treats the younger players

It will be very interesting if he is still in charge to see how many actually stay

The young lads seem to be the easy option to drop & dig out in public but most of the lads have come through the academy together & mustn't be happy how their mate/team mate is being treated, do they want to stay & play for a coach like this when other senior members in the team are not being held accountable & play week in, week out
