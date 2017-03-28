There were 2 players available last year I would have loved for us to sign. Matty Smith and Éloi Pélissier. There was also a player available on loan, Zac Hardaker.
If we'd have snapped those three up we wouldn't be in the position we're in now. Smith brings in an organising and a world class kicking game, Pélissier brings in a top quality hooking game but also the aggression into the pack and that niggling see you next Tuesday into the tackle. Hardaker speaks for himself. just imagine:
Hardaker
Lineham
King
<insert Centre option>
<insert winger option>
Ratchford/Patton (Ratch as a centre?)
Smith
Hill
Clark
Cooper
Currie
Hughes
Westerman
Pélissier
Sims
Savelio
Philbin/Livett
