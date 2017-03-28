moving on... wrote:

Rhys Evans - Garbage, get rid.



Kurt Gidley - Nice idea but he's past it, get rid.



Ashton Sims - Not the best but not a terrible player to have on the bench, could be worth 1 year.



Brad Dwyer - Very predicatable, not kicked on from two years ago, get rid.



Ben Westwood - Fans favorite but it's time to say goodbye and i'd bin him off now tbh. I want him to be remembered for the player he used to be. Get rid.



George King - Just get rid.



Andre Savelio - 1 year, good potential but still requires vast improvement.



Kevin Penny - Honestly I'd give him a year. He's an out and out winger with pace. give him a good centre and he'll score tries for fun.



Toby King - Really like this lad. Good build and good rugby brain. Needs a lot of 1st team game time now to help him grow. sign him up.



Matty Blythe - His time in SL has come and gone. Get rid.



Joe Philbin - Just doesn't do it for me, get rid.



Benjamin Jullien - From what we've heard he's tearing it up in the reserves... why isn't he being given a chance? hard to say... not a bad squad player to have, on year maybe?



Sam Wilde - Not developed at all and looks too leight weight. Get rid.



Jack Johnson - Same as T. King. looks to be a player like Currie but now needs to be playing 1st team rugby constantly. Sign him up.



Harvey Livett - Same as T. King and Johnson. Sign him up



So in recap I'd sign:



Sims (we can't afford to bin our entire pack. yes he's not the best but at least he can come off the bench and put a shift in.)

Savelio

T. King

Penny (50/50 on Penny, not a bad player to have in the reserves incase we get in a sticky situation.)

Jullien

Johnson

Livett