Joined: Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:24 am
Posts: 1
Rhys Evans
Kurt Gidley
Ashton Sims
Brad Dwyer
Ben Westwood
George King
Andre Savelio
Kevin Penny
Toby King
Matty Blythe
Joe Philbin
Benjamin Jullien
Sam Wilde
Jack Johnson
Harvey Livett
All off contract at the end of the seasons, who stays? Who goes? Who cares we all know TS will resign Gidley for 5 years. Albeit, discuss...
Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:18 am
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 366
For me only
King
Savellio
Penny
Johnson
Jullien haven't seen enough of him
Livett
Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:35 am
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3617
Location: Its in the name
Rhys Evans - not good enough - good bye
Kurt Gidley - finished - good bye
Ashton Sims - finished - good bye
Brad Dwyer - not good enough - good bye
Ben Westwood - finished - thanks for the memories - good bye
George King - keep
Andre Savelio - keep
Kevin Penny - keep (squad player)
Toby King - keep
Matty Blythe - not good enough - good bye
Joe Philbin - keep
Benjamin Jullien - keep
Sam Wilde - not good enough - good bye
Jack Johnson - keep
Harvey Livett - keep
top flight since 1895
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:23 am
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2016 8:03 am
Posts: 31
We need a new head coach before the end of this season, so they can decide who to keep. One good season in four isn’t good enough, Smith needs to be replaced soon.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:14 am
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1113
Rhys Evans - Garbage, get rid.
Kurt Gidley - Nice idea but he's past it, get rid.
Ashton Sims - Not the best but not a terrible player to have on the bench, could be worth 1 year.
Brad Dwyer - Very predicatable, not kicked on from two years ago, get rid.
Ben Westwood - Fans favorite but it's time to say goodbye and i'd bin him off now tbh. I want him to be remembered for the player he used to be. Get rid.
George King - Just get rid.
Andre Savelio - 1 year, good potential but still requires vast improvement.
Kevin Penny - Honestly I'd give him a year. He's an out and out winger with pace. give him a good centre and he'll score tries for fun.
Toby King - Really like this lad. Good build and good rugby brain. Needs a lot of 1st team game time now to help him grow. sign him up.
Matty Blythe - His time in SL has come and gone. Get rid.
Joe Philbin - Just doesn't do it for me, get rid.
Benjamin Jullien - From what we've heard he's tearing it up in the reserves... why isn't he being given a chance? hard to say... not a bad squad player to have, on year maybe?
Sam Wilde - Not developed at all and looks too leight weight. Get rid.
Jack Johnson - Same as T. King. looks to be a player like Currie but now needs to be playing 1st team rugby constantly. Sign him up.
Harvey Livett - Same as T. King and Johnson. Sign him up
So in recap I'd sign:
Sims (we can't afford to bin our entire pack. yes he's not the best but at least he can come off the bench and put a shift in.)
Savelio
T. King
Penny (50/50 on Penny, not a bad player to have in the reserves incase we get in a sticky situation.)
Jullien
Johnson
Livett
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:29 am
Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 769
Location: Warrington
THIS
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:36 am
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8414
So that's 7 players to sign. Only large salaries would be Westwood and Gidley freed up.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:43 am
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2510
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Keep them all. Let the new coach decide who should go.
