Rhys Evans - not good enough - good bye

Kurt Gidley - finished - good bye

Ashton Sims - finished - good bye

Brad Dwyer - not good enough - good bye

Ben Westwood - finished - thanks for the memories - good bye

George King - keep

Andre Savelio - keep

Kevin Penny - keep (squad player)

Toby King - keep

Matty Blythe - not good enough - good bye

Joe Philbin - keep

Benjamin Jullien - keep

Sam Wilde - not good enough - good bye

Jack Johnson - keep

Harvey Livett - keep