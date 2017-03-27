WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Players Off Contract 2017

Players Off Contract 2017

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:03 pm
simplybriers

Joined: Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:24 am
Posts: 1
Rhys Evans
Kurt Gidley
Ashton Sims
Brad Dwyer
Ben Westwood
George King
Andre Savelio
Kevin Penny
Toby King
Matty Blythe
Joe Philbin
Benjamin Jullien
Sam Wilde
Jack Johnson
Harvey Livett

All off contract at the end of the seasons, who stays? Who goes? Who cares we all know TS will resign Gidley for 5 years. Albeit, discuss...

Re: Players Off Contract 2017

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:18 am
Hatfield Town Wire
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 366
For me only

King
Savellio
Penny
Johnson
Jullien haven't seen enough of him
Livett

Re: Players Off Contract 2017

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:35 am
Oxford Exile
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3617
Location: Its in the name
Rhys Evans - not good enough - good bye
Kurt Gidley - finished - good bye
Ashton Sims - finished - good bye
Brad Dwyer - not good enough - good bye
Ben Westwood - finished - thanks for the memories - good bye
George King - keep
Andre Savelio - keep
Kevin Penny - keep (squad player)
Toby King - keep
Matty Blythe - not good enough - good bye
Joe Philbin - keep
Benjamin Jullien - keep
Sam Wilde - not good enough - good bye
Jack Johnson - keep
Harvey Livett - keep
top flight since 1895

c}