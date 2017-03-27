Rhys Evans
Kurt Gidley
Ashton Sims
Brad Dwyer
Ben Westwood
George King
Andre Savelio
Kevin Penny
Toby King
Matty Blythe
Joe Philbin
Benjamin Jullien
Sam Wilde
Jack Johnson
Harvey Livett
All off contract at the end of the seasons, who stays? Who goes? Who cares we all know TS will resign Gidley for 5 years. Albeit, discuss...
Kurt Gidley
Ashton Sims
Brad Dwyer
Ben Westwood
George King
Andre Savelio
Kevin Penny
Toby King
Matty Blythe
Joe Philbin
Benjamin Jullien
Sam Wilde
Jack Johnson
Harvey Livett
All off contract at the end of the seasons, who stays? Who goes? Who cares we all know TS will resign Gidley for 5 years. Albeit, discuss...