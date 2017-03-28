WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Canterbury Bulldogs and Des Hasler

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:57 pm
Don't know about Hasler, but worth keeping an eye on Kearney and McNamara at the NZ Warriors.

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 9:09 pm
Don't know about Hasler, but worth keeping an eye on Kearney and McNamara at the NZ Warriors.

Would love to see Kearney at the club, always been a big fan. Has done it at the highest level including beating the Aussies on several occasions. And of course a throughly nice block ta boot
Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 9:45 pm
Kearney is an interesting one.

When he came to Hull, he was at the end of his career and not the driving force he once was as a player but people at Hull said he was very influential as a leader and was a semi-coach for the team that year they won the Challenge Cup beating Leeds in Cardiff (and beat us and Johns in the playoffs).

Then when he started his coaching career, he was hyped up as super coach, part of Craig Bellamy's team at Melbourne Storm, got the NZ job, won the World Cup. Then when he got a head coach job at Parramatta everything went wrong, they were dire. It's only now he's at the Warriors that he's had another job.

So the jury is definitely out on Kearney given that blip at Parra.

He always comes over very well though as a strong character and good communicator.
