there is a video on a sharing site well worth watching. have a search for D-day for Des Hasler.



very similar scenario to what we are in...



so many phrases striking a chord with where we are at.



the first minute is quite frightening, with Hasler sounding like tony smith post defeat rolling out the same old phrase "we were out enthused " etc



Justin Hodges saying "when a coach has been there so long players do get tired of you"



and then Ray Warren (i think) Saying "if you sack the coach and bring in someone else will they improve? no because they dont have the cattle in the creative positions"



there are differences as there seems to a battle between Board and coach and obviously they dont have to worry about relegation.



either way I hope we are keeping an eye on the situation because if he becomes available we should be in with an offer very quickly....