frank1 wrote: I think Leigh will win on Saturday.

On another subject I went to their semi against Cas and some of their fans let their club down that day.



Apart from that I always have thought their fans are ok.

Cheers Frank I have always enjoyed a few pints with you mate. Heard a few idiots going tomorrow for a mickey up only and hope they behave. Every club has a few idiots and to be honest if I was about, I would not go because I do see a 20 to 30 point win for Leigh. Widnes are awful and a lot of fans want Betts gone.