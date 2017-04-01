WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes - Predictions 'n' Chit Chat

Sat Apr 01, 2017 12:08 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3070
Best of luck Ste..I see a better bet though..Hopefully.

Leigh v Widnes
Anytime Tryscorer
Weston, Dayne 11/2
Sat Apr 01, 2017 12:36 am
OFFTHECUFF
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 10, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 3864
frank1 wrote:
I think Leigh will win on Saturday.
On another subject I went to their semi against Cas and some of their fans let their club down that day.

Apart from that I always have thought their fans are ok.


Cheers Frank I have always enjoyed a few pints with you mate. Heard a few idiots going tomorrow for a mickey up only and hope they behave. Every club has a few idiots and to be honest if I was about, I would not go because I do see a 20 to 30 point win for Leigh. Widnes are awful and a lot of fans want Betts gone.

Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:31 am
propforward 2338
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 452
I have concerns about 3 players coming in at once who have little or no experience of playing in sl and are not match fit.Think us winning by 20 plus are very optimistic
