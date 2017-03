Firstly, the forwards are having to do a lot more work this season. They've done really well but need rotating to avoid burn-out (with the possible exception of Stewart). Anyone know how Paterson is doing?



Riddy's kicking has been missed. His place kicking is a notch above his peers (that have still served us well.) But his kicking from hand is several notches above. Leigh have missed that creative variation - certainly in the second half against Wakey.



Go Riddy, go Weston, GO LEYTHE!