Why do i get the feeling that Widnes will win this ? After watching that second half 'CARP' at Wakefield, I aint counting my chickens. Heart - Says Leigh by 20 Head - Says Widnes by 6 !!

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.





A wind up merchant but a good lad.





:lol:[/quote]



[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]



OOpps - nowt changes !!



[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!

Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!

Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!

Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!

Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!

Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!

Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!

Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]