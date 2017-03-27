So Widnes Saturday & brought forward to 4 P.M allegedly/probably due to Police involvement & a history of previous poor behaviour from *a small section* of Widnes fans.

This is a pain for me as I am working until 3.10 over at Simister so will be a mad dart over. Mrs Centurion is having to travel separately & meet me there, straight from work for me, no change & no scran.



How will we go ?



Personally I feel a win is likely, hopefully by a good margin too, points for/against might turn out to be crucial.



Discuss.