If we're not careful then we're going to be adrift of the middle 8s. Which technically will mean we fall out of the highest level of rugby league for the first time in our entire history - we've made the worst start to a season in our history. I'm not sure what has to happen for people to not think this is a serious situation.



At the end of this next set of games we could be adrift by 8 points of the middle 8s. There will be 16 games left (I think) - we'll need to win at least half of those to be in with a chance.



The perfect storm is rubbish and people comparing us to Leeds last year is a false comparison - Leeds at least won 2 of their first 7 games.



So the reality is we need to put a caretaker in charge to get us rolling again. Even to the end of the season whilst we search / recruit a long-term option. Someone like Kear I think could be good for that but he has his number at Wakefield however - offer him some cash and bonuses for getting us in super 8s etc. and he may be interested. I even thought about getting Cullen back for 4 games just to get a bit of motivation in the place!



Garry Schofield made an interesting observation - he pointed to JC trying to give the players a rollicking under the posts at Saints and they basically ignored him. Not a positive sign of dressing room harmony.



Nothing is going to change this week but if we lose to Hull then I'm afraid it's time for action. It's not like we've lost a couple of games but 7 straight defeats with no obvious improvements and heading out of the top flight for the first time in over 100 years I would suggest may be the time to act.