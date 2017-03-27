We are in a hole at present and given the history of these situation its a given that who ever takes charge if a change is made that more often than not the team will perform and climb out of the hole.
The challenge for the Board is, if there is a change can the new man be consistent enough longer term and bring some success with them. I have no doubt the JK and BN will not achieve this goal.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyH, Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Dave K., Hatfield Town Wire, HOOF HEARTED, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, moving on..., pattiecake, Snaggletooth, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, Wire200#, Wolf Hall, Yahoo [Bot] and 266 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}