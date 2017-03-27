WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - '' Perfect Storm''

Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:55 pm
Bobby_Peru
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1783
Location: Just turning your corner now
http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/39405156

Tony's in the news. We're doomed, Noble is giving him his backing.
Re: '' Perfect Storm''

Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:03 pm
ratticusfinch
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 614
Location: Warrington
Noble goes on about injuries....what injuries? Most teams are suffering more than us with them. It's all down to a complete lack of attacking guile that has been buidling for a few seasons now....sandow dragged our attack out of mediocrity last season..brown cant...and he certainly cant when he has no off the ball runners and very average backs.
Re: '' Perfect Storm''

Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:37 pm
Bobby_Peru
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1783
Location: Just turning your corner now
I agree, no excuses can be made. They had the close season to sort things out recruitment wise and failed miserably. Speaking of which, I'm so disappointed in how poorly Cooper has played since his return. I really thought we would have seen a change in him after his NRL experience. I'm hoping it turns around for him.
Re: '' Perfect Storm''

Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:08 pm
runningman29
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1337
Location: Warrington
Bobby_Peru wrote:
I agree, no excuses can be made. They had the close season to sort things out recruitment wise and failed miserably. Speaking of which, I'm so disappointed in how poorly Cooper has played since his return. I really thought we would have seen a change in him after his NRL experience. I'm hoping it turns around for him.
Agree about Cooper esp seeing the rave reviews about him back in Aus.Been average at best for me.

Re: '' Perfect Storm''

Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:53 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 466
So U expected him to be brill because he has played in the nrl


U should get a job as wrlfc head of recruitment lol

Sorry I jest

I believe he is been asked to play tooffload or get a fast play the ball this encourages a player to look to go to ground on their terms so don't make the same yards as trying to bust a tackle or make some yards the whole pack is underperforming and he is certainly not the worst on the pitch

Re: '' Perfect Storm''

Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:05 pm
Wirefan
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4377
Location: Warrington
There is an argument to support what Noble says, just whether you can be bothered to want to read into it or believe it.

Many have just had enough and just want change and I don't think it will be easy for TS now to turn the tide back in his favour regardless of future results. He'll forever just be one defeat away from Smith Out protests. Similar to Arsene Wenger at Arsenal he's now in a untenable positron in reality.
People want change and ultimately that's what will happen sooner or later. Whether that's for the long term good, only time will tell.

For what its worth, I'm ready for a management refresh as a fan but I do worry we'll get the recruitment of his replacement wrong and we'll go backwards as a club in the short to medium term. Hope I'm wrong.

Re: '' Perfect Storm''

Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:48 pm
Bobby_Peru
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1783
Location: Just turning your corner now
It does need to be remembered that this is our worst ever start to a season.

And in response to the earlier posting, I didn't expect 'brill' I did expect improvement, NRL or not.
Re: '' Perfect Storm''

Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:53 pm
Smith's Brolly
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 51
Bobby_Peru wrote:
I agree, no excuses can be made. They had the close season to sort things out recruitment wise and failed miserably. Speaking of which, I'm so disappointed in how poorly Cooper has played since his return. I really thought we would have seen a change in him after his NRL experience. I'm hoping it turns around for him.

Other than brown, on paper we should have been happy with our recruitment?
Even on paper, brown should have offered more than he has so far. But there's time.
Re: '' Perfect Storm''

Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:13 pm
Bobby_Peru
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1783
Location: Just turning your corner now
Our backline is very weak, surely this should have spotted ahead of time.
Re: '' Perfect Storm''

Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:37 pm
sally cinnamon
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13978
Location: NFL playoffs
If Noble was willing to give up his duties at Toronto we should be interested.
