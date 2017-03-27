There is an argument to support what Noble says, just whether you can be bothered to want to read into it or believe it.



Many have just had enough and just want change and I don't think it will be easy for TS now to turn the tide back in his favour regardless of future results. He'll forever just be one defeat away from Smith Out protests. Similar to Arsene Wenger at Arsenal he's now in a untenable positron in reality.

People want change and ultimately that's what will happen sooner or later. Whether that's for the long term good, only time will tell.



For what its worth, I'm ready for a management refresh as a fan but I do worry we'll get the recruitment of his replacement wrong and we'll go backwards as a club in the short to medium term. Hope I'm wrong.